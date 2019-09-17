Sabrent’s USB 3.0 4-Bay 2.5-inch Drive Docking Station drops to $46 (Reg. $60)

Amazon currently offers the Sabrent 4-Bay 2.5-inch Drive USB 3.0 Docking Station for $45.99 shipped. Usually selling for $60, like you’ll find direct from Sabrent right now, that’s good for a 24% discount and brings the price down to a new Amazon all-time low. Featuring four 2.5-inch bays, this docking station works with both solid state or conventional hard drives. On top of that it sports USB 3.0 connectivity, allowing for up to 5Gbps transfer speeds. Plus, a built-in fan ensure that the drives stay cool during more intense file transfers. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 145 customers.

Those looking to lock in some additional savings can ditch the docking station and opt for Sabrent’s USB 3.0 Hard Drive Adapter instead at $8. This is a notable option if you’re just in search of a way to pull files off of a single hard drive. I’ve been relying on this adapter for awhile now, and can certainly recommend as a more affordable alternative to the featured deal.

Sabrent 4-Bay 2.5-inch Docking Station features:

The Sabrent SATA Hard Drive Docking Station enables you to access four SSDs and 2.5″ hard drives on any Mac (or PC). Simply insert a 2.5″ external hard drive directly into this dock, and you can immediately access all your data.Featuring USB 3.0 technology experience transfer speeds up to 5Gbps. All four ports allow you to Read/Write your data simultaneously with one another. Each port has its own LED power indicator for easy hard drive distinction. SATA I-II-III compatible for easy use of any level drive.

