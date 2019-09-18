Snag two Google Home Minis with outlet mounts for $55 ($100 value)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the two Google Home Minis with outlet mounts for $55.24 shipped when coupon code HOME15 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s $22 off what you’d spend at Walmart for two Google Home Minis and another $20 in added value when considering that outlet mounts are included. Today’s deal is one of the best we’ve tracked for similar combos. By picking up two Google Home Minis, you’ll be able to take advantage of multi-room music. I use this with the Echo Dots strewn throughout my home and the same can be true for you. Included mounts keep cables out of sight without hindering functionality. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Take a Google Home Mini on-the-go when you pick up this $20 rechargeable battery base. Thanks to its 7000mAh capacity, users can expect up to 8 hours of battery life. Its sleek design perfectly fits Google Home Mini and actually compliments it quite well.

Google Home Mini features:

Twice as helpful. Double up on your Google Assistant with two Google Home Minis. Having two Minis lets you play music in multiple rooms, broadcast messages around the house and get help in more places. Hey Google, broadcast dinner is ready. Having two Google Home Minis will also allow you to play the same music in multiple rooms. Hey Google, play hip hop music on all speakers.

