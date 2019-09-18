Save big on VIZIO home theater gear in Woot’s one-day sale from $65

Today only, Woot is offering a selection of VIZIO home theater products in refurbished condition from $65 Prime shipped. All products include a 90-day warranty. Our top pick is the 65-inch 4K Dolby Vision Smart UHDTV for $1,089.99, which is down from its original rate of $1,500. VIZIO’s P-Series TVs offer the company’s best when it comes to features. You’ll get Alexa and Assistant control here, alongside Dolby Vizion, local contrast zones, and more. Plus, with SmartCast, Google’s Chromecast technology is built into the TV, making it super simple to watch content from any phone or tablet. This TV also packs five HDMI ports, Ethernet, USB, and more for a well-rounded input setup. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Other VIZIO products on sale:

If you’re wanting Dolby Vizion without the $1,090+ cost, check out Toshiba’s lineup of Fire TV Editions with prices starting at $250 shipped. You’ll get the same great HDR capabilities for far less. Just keep in mind that the panel itself doesn’t provide local contrast zones, nor does it have built-in Chromecast. However, this is a great option for Alexa users as it offers Amazon’s voice assistant built-in with Fire TV OS.

For those looking to pick up a HomeKit and AirPlay 2 TV, we recently went hands-on with VIZIO’s latest PX-series home theater setup and loved it. We also took a look at some Dolby Atmos audio systems in our review, too, showing you where they excel over normal offerings.

VIZIO 65-inch 4K Dolby Vizion UHDTV features:

Enjoy 4K UHD content and HDR, Dolby Vision, and HLG HDR compatibility with the VIZIO P-Series Quantum 65″ Class HDR 4K UHD Smart Quantum Dot LED TV. It features a Quantum Dot LED-backlit LCD panel with 192 local dimming zones to provide accurate color and enhanced contrast. Its 240 Hz effective refresh rate is augmented by Clear Action 960 technology to help provide smooth motion.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!