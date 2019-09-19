Twelve South’s Hirise Stand brings your MacBook to new heights: $50 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is currently offering the Twelve South Hirise Stand for MacBook at $49.99 shipped. This is down $20 from its going rate and is the best available. For comparison, this is just $1 above its all-time low there. These days, many people are ditching desktops in favor of laptop-driven setups. In fact, I did that for a bit with my MacBook Pro. If this sounds like you, grab the Hirise Stand for MacBook and bring your laptop up to eye level, offering you a better viewing experience. Plus, the way the Hirise is built, it gives laptops a much better method of airflow to keep your machine cooler. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 60% of shoppers.
Nomad Base Station
Ditch the Twelve South branding and grab the AmazonBasics Ventilated Adjustable Laptop Stand at $16.50 Prime shipped. It won’t look nearly as elegant, nor is it as high as the Twelve South model above. However, you’ll enjoy saving around 66% going this route. Plus, with your savings, there’s enough left over to grab a laptop sleeve to carry your portable machine around.
Twelve South Hirise Stand for MacBook features:
- HiRise aligns your MacBook or laptop with an external display for the ultimate dual-screen setup
- Non-slip arms hold and protect all size MacBook’s – from 11-inch Air to 15-inch Pro
- Rear piston easily adjusts the height of your MacBook/Laptop up to 6 inches
- Elevate MacBook/Laptop for improved airflow, cooling, quieter performance, and out of harms way
- Made from aluminum for a sturdy stance, and an easy grab-and-go situation
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!