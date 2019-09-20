Men’s Wearhouse updates your shoes with 30% off Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, more

Men’s Wearhouse is offering 30% off all of its shoes including Cole Haan, Kenneth Cole, Joseph Abboud, Carlo Morandi, and much more. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Cole Haan Grand Woodbury Chukka Boots that are on sale for $126. To compare, these shoes were originally priced at $180. This style will look great with jeans or khakis alike and will be a go-to in your wardrobe this fall. Plus, its cushioned insole and soft leather promotes comfort throughout the day. Rated 4.7/5 stars from Men’s Wearhouse customers. Score even more deals today by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

Also, be sure to check out Reebok’s Clearance Event that’s offering an extra 60% off sale items.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!