Rain Design’s mStand gets your iPad ready for SideCar in style: $35 (Reg. $60)

- Sep. 20th 2019 11:06 am ET

Amazon currently offers the Rain Design mStand iPad Stand in gold for $35.09 shipped. Typically you’d pay $60 or more, a going rate that’s reflected by the price of other color models. Today’s offer saves you over 41% and drops the price down to a new Amazon low. Rain Design’s stand can prop up either a 9.7 or 10.5-inch iPad and features a gold finish to match the style of your device. With macOS Catalina’s public release inching closer, this stand is a notable option to be prepared for SideCar. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Save even more and ditch the more premium Rain Design quality in favor of this well-reviewed tablet stand for $16 at Amazon. Aside from a less elegant design, this stand lacks the adjustable mount that you’d find on our featured deal. Over 5,300 customers have left a 4.9/5 star rating

Rain Design mStand iPad Stand features:

Designed to uplift. Mstand tablet Pro 9. 7″ Is created for iPad Pro/Air 9. 7″ And mStand tablet Pro 12. 9″ For iPad Pro 12. 9″, as a second display for MacBook with mStand, while enjoying ergonomic viewing. Mstand tablet series is made of a single solid piece of aluminum with matching iPad sand-blasted and anodized finish, in silver, Gold or space Grey. Fits iPad with or without Smart cover/Case.

