Nintendo’s Labo Variety Kit for Switch hits the Amazon all-time low at $30

- Sep. 24th 2019 8:28 am ET

Reg. $40+ $30
Amazon is now offering the Nintendo Labo Variety Kit for $29.99 shipped. Matched at Best Buy. Originally up to $70, it regularly sells for closer to $40 or so and is now at the best price we can find. Transform your Joy-Con in to RC cars, a fishing rod, a house, motorbike or even a piano. This Labo kit can easily take your Switch experience to the next level as well as providing physical controls for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and more. Rated 4+ stars and you’ll find even more details in our hands-on review. More details below.

One of the best ways to personalize your Labo creations even more is with the Nintendo Labo Customization Set. It will only run you $7 at Best Buy and includes a series of stickers, stencils and decorative tape.

For more Toy-Con action, be sure to hit up our hands-on review of the new Nintendo Labo VR Kit Review. And here’s everything you need to know about Labo VR support for Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Nintendo Labo Variety Kit:

  • The Variety Kit includes five different projects to Make, Play, and Discover: two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike, and a Toy-Con Piano!
  • Bring each Toy-Con creation to life with the power of the Nintendo Switch console and Joy-Con controllers
  • Discover the fun of customizing Toy-Con creations with your own stickers, markers, paint, new parts, and other original crafting ideas
  • Experiment with a fun and powerful in-game visual tool in Toy-Con Garage, where you connect input, output, and middle nodes to create your own basic or elaborate ideas for Toy-Con creations!

$30

