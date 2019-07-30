Since debuting its Labo VR Kit back in April, Nintendo has been rolling out updates giving some of the Switch’s most popular titles Virtual Reality support. Today gamers will have yet another reason to strap on the cardboard headset, as Nintendo is adding Labo VR compatibility to Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker. With several levels to explore, the added content makes its way to the Switch as part of a free software update. Head below for more details.

Captain Toad joins Mario and Zelda as latest Labo VR-compatible title

So far in the four months since Nintendo’s latest cardboard creation has been on the market, the company has added support for three of its best-selling titles. Mario Odyssey and Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted shortly after the Toy-Con’s launch, with Smash Bros. Ultimate following soon after. Today Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is getting the same treatment, with Labo VR compatibility rolling out this afternoon.

Similarly to what we’ve seen with the past software updates, not all of Treasure Tracker will be playable in virtual reality. Nintendo has retrofitted four of the game’s levels to support the headset. Considering there are 82 missions overall to traverse with Captain Toad, this isn’t the widest selection of treasures to hunt down. But for those who have already beaten the title, it’s a nice bit of extra content to enjoy.

Today’s update is also the first time we’ve seen this style of gameplay land on the virtual reality accessory. All of the games we’ve seen so far have been more action-packed than Captain Toad. That makes the added Captain Toad Support support for Labo VR a notable addition. And luckily, Treasure Tracker’s Toy-Con support only requires the base Labo VR kit.

Nintendo is rolling out the Labo VR support to Captain Toad as a free software update throughout the day.

9to5Toys’ Take:

So far out of all the added-on virtual reality experiences that Nintendo has added to the cardboard creation, today’s release makes the most sense. Captain Toad is a much more laid back title; so integrating into Labo VR looks to be a more natural fit. Focusing primarily on level exploration, having the ability to look around a 3D space is an enhancement to the gameplay, rather than a fun gimmick.

As Nintendo continues giving previously-released games Labo support, today’s announcement gets my hopes up that a Splatoon 2 update could be in the works. Sure Nintendo always does the unexpected. But it makes too much sense given how the Labo VR headset fittingly pairs with a Toy-Con blaster.

Is today’s virtual reality update enticing enough for you to boot up Treasure Tracker again? Let us know in the comments below.

