Nike, adidas, Under Armour and more 20% off orders of $49 at Eastbay

Eastbay’s Comfort is Key Sale offers 20% off orders of $49 or more with code KEY20 at checkout. Score great deals on Nike, Jordan, adidas, Under Armour and more. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. The men’s Nike Elite Crew 3-Pack Socks are a must-have at just $12. Originally priced at $24, that’s the lowest price we’ve seen. These socks are available in three color options and have cushioning for extra comfort. It also has arch support and a ribbed design to help from slipping. Head below to find the rest of our top picks from Eastbay.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Also, be sure to check out Nike’s Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 25% off popular styles.

