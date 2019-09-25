USB-C and ten-hour battery life highlight HP’s Chromebook 15 at $370 ($80 off)

- Sep. 25th 2019 4:49 pm ET

Amazon offers the HP Chromebook 15 2.3GHz 4GB/64GB for $369.99 shipped. Normally selling for $450, a price you’ll currently find at B&H, that’s good for a $80 discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon low. Rocking higher-end build quality than your average Chromebook, HP has included a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim and a 15.6-inch micro-edge screen. There’s 64GB of onboard storage here, but expandable microSD card storage offers extra flexibility. It touts a higher-end build quality than the average Chromebook, rocking a metal keyboard with diamond cut trim. Enjoy up to ten hours of battery life per charge, and in terms of I/O you’re looking at two USB-C ports as well as a USB-A input and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

HP Chromebook 15 features:

Built for simplicity, the HP 15.6″ 64GB Multi-Touch Chromebook 15 runs on Chrome OS and features a ceramic white finish with a mineral silver base. Specs-wise, it’s equipped with a 2.3 GHz Intel Pentium Gold 4417U dual-core processor, 4GB of DDR4 RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. Its 15.6″ display is built on an IPS panel and has a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution for crisp, clear details.

