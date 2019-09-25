Sperry puts a pep in your step: Up to 40% off fall styles of boat shoes, more

Sperry’s A Sale Worth Falling For offers up to 40% off select styles of boat shoes, loafers and sneakers. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on all orders. Loafers are very trendy for men this fall. The men’s Gold Cup Exeter Penny Loafer is currently on sale for $126 and originally was priced at $180. This style is convenient to slip-on and has a cushioned insole for added comfort. These shoes feature a shiny leather exterior that will elevate any look and loafers are timeless to wear for years to come. Score even more deals by heading below the jump.

Our top picks for men include:

For women, the Songfish Plaid Boat Shoes is a classic and a great option for this fall. These shoes were originally priced at $90 and now are marked down to $63. I love the plaid detailing on this boat shoe that makes it unique and they can easily be styled with jeans, leggings or dresses.

Our top picks for women include:

