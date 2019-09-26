Today’s Best Game Deals: Diablo III Eternal $20, Cuphead from $16, more

In today’s best game deals, Microsoft is now offering Diablo III: Eternal Collection on Xbox One for $19.79 digitally. This one is regularly up to $60 but goes for closer to $30 at Amazon these days. Today’s deal contains Diablo III, the Reaper of Souls expansion pack, and the Necromancer class at the best price we can find. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including titles like Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Hitman: Definitive Edition, Sega Genesis Classics, LEGO Worlds and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Cuphead $16 w/ Live Gold (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Monster Boy Cursed Kingdom $30 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $37.50 (Reg. $75) | Microsoft
- Plus Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Bundle
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy $20 (Reg. $30+) | Microsoft
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy $20 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Hitman: Definitive Edition $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Worlds Switch $13 (Reg. $20+) | Walmart
- Sega Genesis Classics $20 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Matched at Amazon on PS4
- Rayman Legends $5 (Reg. $20) | Microsoft
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Sonic Forces Switch $16 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Strider $3 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Ni no Kuni Remastered $42 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 Gold $20 (Reg. $25+) | GameStop
- Dark Souls Remastered $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Harry Potter: Collection $20 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Minecraft Switch $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- LEGO Movie 2 Videogame $18 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- LEGO DC Super-Villains $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 $19 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Super Mario Maker 2 $47 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker $33 (Reg. $40) | Walmart
- Persona 5 $12 (Reg. $20) | PSN
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $45 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana Pre-order $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
New PlayStation Store launches with 1-day express shipping for PS Plus, more
October PlayStation Plus freebies unveiled + The Last of Us II release date!
Sega Genesis Mini Review: Incredible detail in a scaled down classic [Video]
Apex Legends Season 3 brings a new weapon, Legend, + Ranked update
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!