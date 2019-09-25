Did you know that Sony doesn’t have an online PlayStation Store for its hardware? Well it never really did, until now that is. After debuting a series of new Death Stranding Limited Edition consoles, The Last of US II release date and more yesterday, Sony took to its official PlayStation Blog this morning to unveil its new online shop. There’s also some interesting perks available here for PS Plus members with even more coming down the line, hopefully. Head below for all the details.

All of the big three gaming companies have their own online store fronts for digital games and the like, but Sony never really offered a retail solution for gamers to purchase its hardware.

New Online PlayStation Store:

Now fully integrated with PlayStation.com, hardware and game product pages will now link directly to the new Sony online retail store as opposed to the usual Best Buy, Amazon and GameStop links. Gamers will be able to use the new online PlayStation Store to purchase PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro, PSVR bundles, DualShock 4 controllers, headsets, accessories and a selection of physical games. That’s on top of voucher codes for PlayStation Plus and more.

At this point, the physical game library is a little bit underwhelming, but it does sound like Sony intends for this list to grow significantly over time. Titles include the usual collection of PS exclusives like Bloodborne, Days Gone, God of War 3 Remastered (but not the latest God of War game), The Last of Us Remastered (will be FREE for PS Plus members next month) and Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End.

The new online PlayStation Store is open now and is offering a limited time promotion on PS4 console bundles. Although they happen to also be a little bit underwhelming in terms of price, with our regular deals offering a much better overall value.

PS Plus Perks:

It’s hard to say whether or not there will ever be notable deals on the new online shop by comparison to Amazon and the rest of the big boys. However, there is one interesting perk here for PS Plus members that will make Sony’s new store quite competitive if the prices follow suit. All PlayStation Plus members signed-in will also be “eligible for Free 1-Day Express Shipping.” That won’t make much of a difference if the listings are too high anyway. But if Sony decides to get scrappy with price drops from time-to-time, free one day, express shipping for its 80+ million members could very well make a difference over which retailer gamers favor.

