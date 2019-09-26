Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Football Manager 2019, Thimbleweed Park, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some notable price drops including Thimbleweed Park, mySolar – Build your Planets, Football Manager 2019 Mobile, Draw Rider Plus, and many more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: CALC Swift: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Gun Movie FX: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: mySolar – Build your Planets: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Big Truck -Mine Express Racing: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Phocus: Portrait mode editor: FREE (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Thimbleweed Park: $5 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Football Manager 2019 Mobile: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Extreme Calendar: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Draw Rider Plus: $1 (Reg. $2)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Diablo III Eternal $20, Cuphead from $16, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Aureus Prime: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Safety Note+: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Flight Unlimited X: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AirDisk Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Block vs Block: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: 911 Operator: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Magibot: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: MicSwap Pro Microphone Modeler: $15 (Reg. $20)

Mac: PhotoScissors: $1 (Reg. $2)

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!