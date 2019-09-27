House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth Speaker up to 50% off at $50 shipped

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the The House of Marley No Bounds Sport Portable Bluetooth Speaker in black for $49.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $100 direct and from Best Buy, these speakers start at $76 on Amazon where we have never seen them down as low as today’s featured deal. This model sports 12 hours of playback as well as a 2-hour quick charge and a built-in microphone for taking calls. It is also made of sustainable Marley REWIND fabric, REGRIND Silicone, REGRIND Cork, and recyclable aluminum. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If the The House of Marley deal above is still overkill for you, consider the OontZ Angle 3. It goes for just $26 and carries a 4+ star rating from over 38,000 Amazon customers. While it might not look quite as impressive, it does carry slightly more battery life per charge and is about half the price.

Amazon’s 2nd Generation Echo Speaker is now 30% off while all of the retailer’s new gear is now up for pre-order. The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 5 Speaker is still $134 and we have Apple HomePod deals right here starting from $194.50.

The House of Marley No Bounds Bluetooth Speaker:

Experience high-quality sound on-the-go with this House of Marley No Bounds Sport outdoor speaker. Quick Charge technology and 12-hour battery life makes it ready for all adventures. Clip this House of Marley No Bounds Sport outdoor speaker on a bag with the metal carabiner clip and take your speaker everywhere.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!