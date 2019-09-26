Amazon’s 2nd Gen. Echo Speaker 30% off following yesterday’s event, now $70

Following yesterday’s Amazon hardware event, the second-generation Echo speaker is now getting a first-party discount to $69.99 shipped. That’s down $50 from the original price on both wooden finishes and $30 less than the regular going rate. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. Amazon’s second-generation Echo delivers Alexa features that enable voice control of your smart home accessories and more. You’ll also be able to listen to music from a wide-range of sources, including Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Looking to save further? Consider going with the new Echo Dot with Clock. Amazon is charging $60 for its latest release, which is available in four different colors and offers a built-in display for the first time.

You can check out all of the details from yesterday’s announcement in our launch coverage. Each new release is now up for pre-order with guaranteed ship dates by the holidays.

Amazon Echo features:

Enjoy room-filling sound – Enjoy crisp vocals and dynamic bass response with Dolby processing.

Voice control your music – Stream songs from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Sirius XM, and others.

Ready to help – Ask Alexa to play music, answer questions, read the news, check the weather, set alarms, control compatible smart home devices, and more.

Voice control your smart home – Turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, and more with compatible connected devices.

Connect with others – Call almost anyone hands-free. Instantly drop in on other rooms in your home or make an announcement to every room with a compatible Echo device.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!