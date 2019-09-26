OWC is offering a number of Apple HomePod sales right now with prices starting as low as $194.75 shipped. The best deal, which is fairly limited, is getting a white HomePod in Used/OWC Tested condition on sale $194.75. This is down from its $349 original price, $299 current list price, and is one of the largest discounts we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re alright with a used HomePod (and who wouldn’t be at over $100 off), this is your best bet to save. HomePod is picking up some neat new features in its HomePod 13 update, which hits soon. One such notable feature is the ability to recognize multiple people by voice to know who’s talking to it. OWC provides no warranty that we can find on the used HomePods but does back them with a 30-day return policy. Keep reading to find more great sales on Apple’s HomePod.

Nomad Base Station

Other HomePod sales:

Space Gray Used: $224.50

White New: $229

Space Gray New: $269

Are you more in the Alexa or Assistant ecosystem? Amazon currently has a slew of Sonos smart speakers on sale, which pack AirPlay 2, Alexa, Assistant, Spotify, and Apple Music support on sale. Most notable is the Sonos One (Gen 2) for $146.50 in used condition. However, if it’s just Alexa you’re after, Amazon just announced a new Echo that packs some HomePod-competing features at just $100. For the budget-conscious among us, check out the Certified Refurbished Echo Dot (3rd Gen) at $30 shipped on Amazon. Though it doesn’t sound quite as clear as the other options listed here, it saves quite a bit of money while still giving the same smart features as more expensive options.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking. HomePod is also your home assistant, helping you with everyday household questions and tasks. And it’s a home hub that controls your HomeKit accessories from the Home app, even when you’re not in your house. HomePod takes the listening experience to a whole new level.

