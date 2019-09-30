Score yourself a 4K-ready PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console at $95 off today

For today only, Altatac via Rakuten is offering the PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console for $305.15 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. Regularly $400 at Best Buy and elsewhere, the best listings on Amazon have it starting at $379 right now. Today’s deal is $95 off the going rate, which is a value we rarely see outside of more expensive bundle configurations. As you likely already know, PS4 Pro significantly upgrades your PlayStation setup with 4K and HDR capabilities. It also includes everything you’ll need to get started (other than the games). Head below for more details.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Score yourself one of those dual controller chargers at $12 Prime shipped to complete your new PS setup. Then jump over to our daily roundup for some discounted games.

Here are this month’s PS Plus freebies, The Last of Us II release date and 20% off TLOU merchandise. And in case you missed it, Sony just launched its first online hardware store with PS Plus perks and more.

PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console:

Power up your gaming experience with better graphics, performance and get ready to level up to a whole new league with this 1TB PlayStation 4 Pro Console. The new PS4 Pro console is optimized to make your games look stunningly sharp on a 4K TV gaming output. All you need to do is turn on the boost mode to give your PS4 games accessibility to the enhanced power of the PS4 Pro. For HD TV Enhanced games, the new PS4 lets you reap the benefits of faster frame rates and much more.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!