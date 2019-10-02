VIZIO’s 38-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar is $82.50, its best price in over a year

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (SB3820-C6) for $82.49 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in well over a year. This sound bar features a simple and modern look that produces up to 100 decibels of ‘room filling, crystal clear sound.’ Built-in Bluetooth makes way for simple pairing with a smartphone, tablet, and more. It supports Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, TruVolume, and TruSurround. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
For the Anker fans out there, you may want to consider its Soundcore Infini Sound Bar. It’s currently priced at $60 when clipping the on-page coupon, and is equipped with two tweeters along with two built-in subwoofers. While Anker isn’t as big of a brand as Vizio, it’s a 9to5 favorite and is quite reputable.
VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar features:
- Deep Bass Modules provides added bass without the need for an external subwoofer
- Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger
- Stylish and compact the perfect complement to any small to medium size HDTV.
- Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruVolume, DTS TruSurround.
