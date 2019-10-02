VIZIO’s 38-inch 2.0-Ch. Sound Bar is $82.50, its best price in over a year

Amazon is offering the VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar (SB3820-C6) for $82.49 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the typical rate there and is the lowest offer we have tracked in well over a year. This sound bar features a simple and modern look that produces up to 100 decibels of ‘room filling, crystal clear sound.’ Built-in Bluetooth makes way for simple pairing with a smartphone, tablet, and more. It supports Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, TruVolume, and TruSurround. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

For the Anker fans out there, you may want to consider its Soundcore Infini Sound Bar. It’s currently priced at $60 when clipping the on-page coupon, and is equipped with two tweeters along with two built-in subwoofers. While Anker isn’t as big of a brand as Vizio, it’s a 9to5 favorite and is quite reputable.

VIZIO 38-inch 2.0-Channel Sound Bar features:

Deep Bass Modules provides added bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built in Bluetooth lets you lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect complement to any small to medium size HDTV.

Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio Sound, DTS TruVolume, DTS TruSurround.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!