Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $25, Collection of Mana $27, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age on PS4 for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $50, it is currently on sale for $35 at Best Buy and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This massive open-world RPG is a standalone experience with a “finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Collection of Mana, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2, and more.

