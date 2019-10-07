Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $25, Collection of Mana $27, more

- Oct. 7th 2019 9:26 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age on PS4 for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $50, it is currently on sale for $35 at Best Buy and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This massive open-world RPG is a standalone experience with a “finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Collection of Mana, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2, and more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

SEGA’s light gun House of the Dead games are being remade for modern consoles

Hori’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro is now up for pre-order

Hands-on: Nintendo’s SNES controller for Switch delivers the retro feels

Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
Square Enix

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard