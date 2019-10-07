Today’s Best Game Deals: Dragon Quest XI $25, Collection of Mana $27, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of An Elusive Age on PS4 for $24.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $50, it is currently on sale for $35 at Best Buy and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. This massive open-world RPG is a standalone experience with a “finely tuned turn-based combat, and an immersive story that will appeal to longtime fans and franchise newcomers alike.” Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including Collection of Mana, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Nier: Automata GOTY, The Division 2, and more.
Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case
More game/console deals:
- Zelda Link’s Awakening $46 (Reg. $60) | Rakuten
- Login and use code NWD8 at checkout
- Collection of Mana $27 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $20 (Reg. $40) | Gamestop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed III Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Quantum Break $10 (Reg. $40) | Microsoft
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Jak and Daxter Bundle $15 (Reg. $40) | PSN
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 + 2 $25 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Rare Replay $15 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Civilization VI Switch $30 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
SEGA’s light gun House of the Dead games are being remade for modern consoles
Hori’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro is now up for pre-order
Hands-on: Nintendo’s SNES controller for Switch delivers the retro feels
Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!