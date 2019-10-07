Prep for fall baking: AmazonBasics Silicone Mat 2-pack now $8 (Reg. $13+)

Oct. 7th 2019

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mat Sheets for $8.11. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 or more, this 2-pack is now at a new Amazon all-time low. Just in time for fall baking season, these highly-rated mats are made of non-stick silicone with “no need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper.” They are oven-safe to 480-degrees and fit inside half-sheet size pans. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,500 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you prefer to just use cooking oil or parchment paper, you can save slightly more with the Rachael Ray Yum-o! Nonstick Bakeware Baking Sheet at $8. Or go with this Good Cook 13 x 9-inch Cookie Sheet at just over $6.50 Prime shipped. With both of these options you’re going to have to employ your own non-stick measures when baking, but are great alternatives if the silicone add-ons are a bit extra for you. 

And be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more deals on kitchenware and the like.

AmazonBasics Silicone Baking Mats:

  • 2 non-stick silicone baking mats for easy and convenient baking
  • No need for oil, cooking sprays, or parchment paper
  • Oven-safe up to 480 degrees F
  • Fits half-sheet size pans; easy to clean
  • Each baking mat measures approximately 11.6×16.5 inches (LxW)

