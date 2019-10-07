GameStop offers refurbished Wii U consoles from $70 shipped for collectors

GameStop is now offering some notable deals on premium refurbished and pre-owned Wii U consoles. Today’s deals are slightly below our previous mentions and are covered by the GameStop pre-owned guarantee. You can grab the refurbished Nintendo Wii U 8GB in white for $69.99 shipped. Usually closer to $90 at GameStop, this is slightly below our previous mention and the best we can find. Whether you’re a collector or just looking for a Wii U to mod out, these GameStop offers are easily some of the best ways to get your hands on one. More details and deals below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

We also spotted the pre-owned Nintendo Wii U 32GB Legend of Zelda System on sale for $89.99 shipped. This particular listing was regularly $120 and on sale for $100 last time we saw a price drop, making today’s offer one of the best we have tracked.

Prefer a more modern Nintendo console? We have solid deals on the 2019 Switch and Switch Lite today. Not to mention PowerA’s Compact Metal Stand for $11 and its new new Pokémon Sword and Shield controllers.

Nintendo Wii U 8GB:

With the Wii U GamePad the action can now flow seamlessly between the GamePad and the television, and it will open a new window into gaming worlds that can extend beyond the TV and completely surround you. Its intuitive and easy-to-use interfaces mean Wii U can be home to games for everyone in the family, from the latest games for the most avid gamer to fun and innovative new games for those looking for more casual pick-up and play experiences.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!