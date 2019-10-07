New 2019 Nintendo Switch Console at $275 + Switch Lite deals, and more

Geek Alliance via Rakuten is offering the 2019 model Nintendo Switch Console for $275.40 shipped. Login to your free Rakuten account and apply code SAVE15 at checkout. The new, better-battery life Switch is regularly $300 and is seeing a near $25 discount today. While we have seen the previous generation model go for less, this model features significantly longer battery-life and other enhancements. You can learn all about the difference between the two standard Switch models right here. The rest of today’s best game deals are right here and you’ll find even more Nintendo deals down below.

You can also use the above code to knock as much as $30 off the new Nintendo Switch Lite. You will get hit with a $10 delivery fee yielding more like a $20 discount, but it is the current best way to score one of Nintendo’s new handhelds. All three colors are available and here’s our hands-on review. We also still have some accessories for Switch Lite starting from just $5 right here.

As for standard model Switch accessories, PowerA’s Compact Metal Switch Stand is still $11 and here’s a look at Hori’s new Nintendo Switch Racing Wheel Pro.

Introducing Nintendo Switch, the new home video game system from Nintendo. In addition to providing single and multiplayer thrills at home, the Nintendo Switch system can be taken on the go so players can enjoy a full home console experience anytime, anywhere. The mobility of a handheld is now added to the power of a home gaming system, with unprecedented new play styles brought to life by the two new Joy-Con controllers.