Movado watches up to 50% off for men and women during Hautelook’s sale

Hautelook’s Movado Event offers up to 50% off select styles of watches. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Connect Silicone and Leather Band Smart Watch. Originally priced at $695, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $490. This watch features water-resistant properties and has a touchscreen dial. It can display your music, phone calls, texts, emails and more. Plus, this watch is sleek and stylish to pair with your entire wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Movado Sale.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

