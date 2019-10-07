Movado watches up to 50% off for men and women during Hautelook’s sale

Hautelook’s Movado Event offers up to 50% off select styles of watches. Prices are as marked. Receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Connect Silicone and Leather Band Smart Watch. Originally priced at $695, however during the sale you can find it marked down to $490. This watch features water-resistant properties and has a touchscreen dial. It can display your music, phone calls, texts, emails and more. Plus, this watch is sleek and stylish to pair with your entire wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from Hautelook’s Movado Sale.
Our top picks for men include:
- Heritage Leather Strap Watch $370 (Orig. $750)
- Edge Swiss Quartz Bracelet Watch $490 (Orig. $995)
- Edge Bracelet Watch $400 (Orig. $795)
- Edge Leather Strap Watch $300 (Orig. $595)
- Connect Silicone & Leather Smart Watch $490 (Orig. $695)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Heritage Swiss Quartz Multifunction Watch $320 (Orig. $650)
- Edge Swiss Quartz Bracelet Watch $500 (Orig. $995)
- Heritage Analog Quartz Strap Watch $325 (Orig. $650)
- Stiri Bracelet Watch $650 (Orig. $1,295)
- Amorosa Diamond Bangle Watch $597 (Orig. $1,195)
- …and even more deals…
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!