This steel countertop oven can bake, toast, and broil at $20 shipped (50% off)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven (NS-TO12SS8) for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s deal is matching our previous mention and is as much as 50% off. For comparison sake, this model starts at $30 from Amazon third-party sellers. Insignia’s 4-slice model was already a budget-friendly way to refresh your toaster oven, but even more so at just $20. Features include 3 cooking functions (bake, toast and broil), 1100-watts of power, adjustable temperature (149°F to 450°F) and a stainless steel housing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

At just $20, this is easily one of the most affordable toaster ovens anywhere with solid reviews. In fact, there aren’t very many basic toasters at this price. For example, the most simple AmazonBasics model sells for $23. Your best bet for something less expensive would be the Hamilton Beach Stainless Steel 2-Slice Extra-Wide Toaster at $16 Prime shipped. Just keep in mind, for $4 more you can get an entire toaster oven that can handle twice the toast load.

Insignia 4-Slice Toaster Oven :

Enjoy meal favorites with this four-slice Insignia toaster oven. Its Accu-Timer knob lets you set a desired brownness for breads, and it has bake and broil functions for cooking various recipes. This Insignia toaster oven has two rack levels to accommodate a larger batch of items for baking or toasting.

