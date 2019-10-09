Amazon’s affordable Fire TV stick is just $20, today only (50% off)

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Amazon Fire TV Stick for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-members will need to pay an additional $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, this model typically sold for $40 and our previous mention was $25. It does feature an Alexa remote, but not the latest-generation model with volume control that was announced earlier this year. Fire TV Stick delivers all of your favorite streaming media content in one location. Alexa compatibility delivers the ability to easily control your smart home gear and more. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Those looking to go all-in on an Alexa-controlled home theater system may want to consider the Fire TV Cube. We found it to be a unique but still-improving solution in our hands-on review. It’s higher-end for sure and the price reflects that.

Fire TV Stick features:

Your Alexa Voice Remote (1st Gen) can easily find, launch, and control content. Simply say, “Alexa, find suspense thrillers” and Alexa will show you results. Alexa, the brain behind Amazon Echo, doesn’t stop there. Just press the microphone button and ask to play music from Pandora, order a pizza from Domino’s, shop for popcorn and snacks, and more.

