Amazon is currently offering the LEGO Ideas Pop-Up Book 21315 Set for $42.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a nearly 40% discount, is $4 under our previous mention and a match for the all-time low. For comparison, this is the first time outside of Prime Day we’ve seen it drop this low. Having been released in celebration of the 10th anniversary of LEGO Ideas, this fan-made set stacks up to over 850 pieces. It includes four brand-new minifigures and allows you to recreate scenes from Jack and the Beanstalk as well as Little Red Riding Hood. Be sure to check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look. Head below for more.

Also at Amazon today, we’re seeing the LEGO Creator Expert Volkswagen Beetle for $69.99 shipped. Normally selling for $100, like you’ll find direct from LEGO and Target, that’s good for a 30% discount, is $10 under our previous mention and a new all-time low. Stacking up to 1,167 pieces, LEGO’s Volkswagen Beetle is a must-have addition to your brick-built garage. It’s over 11-inches long and comes packed with authentic details from the popular 1960’s ride. Other fun inclusions are opening doors and a frunk with spare tire.

We’re also still tracking plenty of other LEGO discounts, including the App-enabled Batmobile at $76.50, alongside deals on new Star Wars kits and more from $12.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new Resistance A-Wing Starfighter, which we deemed the most value-packed Star Wars set of the year. Or get a first look at LEGO’s 2019 Holiday Toy Book to find out what to expect as we enter the upcoming shopping season.

LEGO Pop-Up Book features:

Build, play and display the classic fairy tales Little Red Riding Hood and Jack and the Beanstalk with LEGO Ideas 21315 Pop-up Book! The first-ever buildable pop-up book in LEGO history, this advanced LEGO set opens to reveal the famous scene of grandmother’s forest cottage featuring opening door, bed and kitchen area.

