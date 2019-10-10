Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $39, LEGO Worlds $13, more

- Oct. 10th 2019 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the digital version of Madden NFL 20 for $38.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and GameStop, the physical copy sells for $51 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best we can find. It is also one of the best prices we have ever tracked outside of a limited Target gift card offer. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Yakuza 0, Dandara, Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete for Switch, and more. 

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Sony’s next generation PSVR hardware might be totally wireless + more

PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more

Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
EA

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard