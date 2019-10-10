Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $39, LEGO Worlds $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the digital version of Madden NFL 20 for $38.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and GameStop, the physical copy sells for $51 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best we can find. It is also one of the best prices we have ever tracked outside of a limited Target gift card offer. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Yakuza 0, Dandara, Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete for Switch, and more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

Sony’s next generation PSVR hardware might be totally wireless + more

PlayStation 5 officially set to release holiday 2020 + new controller, more

Sony will offer Call of Duty Modern Warfare for free via new PS4 Pro bundle

Nintendo Switch Lite Review: A delightfully portable and powerful handheld

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!