Today’s Best Game Deals: Madden NFL 20 $39, LEGO Worlds $13, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering the digital version of Madden NFL 20 for $38.99 with free digital delivery. Regularly $60 at Best Buy and GameStop, the physical copy sells for $51 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best we can find. It is also one of the best prices we have ever tracked outside of a limited Target gift card offer. Be sure to head below for the rest of today’s best game deals including God of War, Yakuza 0, Dandara, Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair, The Witcher 3 Wild Hunt Complete for Switch, and more.
- LEGO Worlds $13 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
- Yakuza 0 $14.50 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Dandara $4.50 (Reg. $15) | Amazon
- Yooka-Laylee Impossible Lair $34 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- God of War $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Switch pre-order
- Mega Man X Legacy 1+2 from $20 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- The Division 2 $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition $15.50 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 7 biohazard Gold $20 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Dragon Quest XI $25 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Collection of Mana $27 (Reg. $40) | eShop
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood $20 (Reg. $40) | Gamestop
- Nier: Automata GOTY $25 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Assassin’s Creed III Switch $20 (Reg. $40) | GameStop
- Valkyria Chronicles 4 Switch $30 (Reg. $40+) | Best Buy
- Devil May Cry 5 from $35 (Reg. $50+) | Amazon
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! $30 (Reg. $50) | Amazon
- Mega Man 11 $16 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Civilization VI Switch $29 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Sekiro Shadows Die Twice $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- PS4 Pro Death Stranding LE $400 (Releases Nov. 8th)
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Plus $10 Prime member credit
- Releases October 4th
- Final Fantasy VII: Remake Pre-order $50 | Amazon
- Watch Dogs Legion Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Cyberpunk 2077 Pre-order $50 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- FIFA 20 Pre-orders $51 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
