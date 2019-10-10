iPhone SE with its beloved form-factor is just $85, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple iPhone SE refurbished models from $84.99. Available in various capacities for an additional $10-$15. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition and this is a match of our previous mention. Note: these are scratch and dent units designed for GSM networks.

iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to get receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.

Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe.

iPhone SE features:

4-inch Retina display with IPS technology

A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor

Talk time up to 14 hours

LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi

Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology

NFC

12-megapixel camera

Digital zoom up to 5x

1080p HD video recording

Touch ID

Siri

Apple Pay

