iPhone SE with its beloved form-factor is just $85, today only (Refurb)

Today only, Woot offers Apple iPhone SE refurbished models from $84.99. Available in various capacities for an additional $10-$15. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. As a comparison, Apple currently charges $349 in new condition and this is a match of our previous mention. Note: these are scratch and dent units designed for GSM networks.
iPhone SE has developed a bit of a cult following in recent years with its smaller form-factor and affordable price. Ideal for kids or grandparents, this model sports a four-inch display, 12MP camera, Touch ID and more. Ships with a 90-day warranty for added peace of mind. iPhone SE is iOS 13 eligible and is expected to get receive additional updates for the foreseeable future.
Protect your iPhone SE with a new clear case. This option from JETech is affordable at $6 and will show off your device’s coloring while still keeping it safe.
iPhone SE features:
- 4-inch Retina display with IPS technology
- A9 chip with embedded M9 motion coprocessor
- Talk time up to 14 hours
- LTE and 802.11ac Wi‑Fi
- Bluetooth 4.2 wireless technology
- NFC
- 12-megapixel camera
- Digital zoom up to 5x
- 1080p HD video recording
- Touch ID
- Siri
- Apple Pay
