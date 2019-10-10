Nerf’s Elite Utility Vest holds 4 clips + extra ammo at just $4 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the Nerf Elite Utility Vest for $4.38 Prime shipped. For comparison, Best Buy has it listed for $13 and this is among the best pricing that we’ve tracked all-time. If you’re involved in Nerf battles at all, this vest is a must. It allows you to carry spare clips and darts on you at all times, so you’re never out of ammo. Plus, the stylish look will make you feel more tactical in every battle. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now, it’s hard to find Nerf accessories to go along with this vest for less than its cost. However, if you take your over $8 in savings and put it toward this Nerf N-Strike Elite Series 30-Dart Refill Kit for $6.50 Prime shipped, you’ll still have some cash left over.

Nerf Elite Utility Vest features:

Holds 4 magazines, 2 on front and 2 on back, with easy access for battle, and includes removable storage pocket

2 Elastic dart holders on left and right shoulder straps for individual dart storage

Enhance vest storage by attaching other gear accessories to the adjustable waist band

Adjustable waist band and shoulder straps for multiple size options.

