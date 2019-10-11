Sony’s latest wireless ANC headphones return to Amazon low at $198 (Reg. $249)

Amazon offers the Sony WH-XB900N Wireless Noise Cancelling Extra Bass Headphones for $198 shipped. Also at Best Buy for $1 more. That’s down $51 from the regular going rate and a match of the lowest we’ve tracked at Amazon since they were announced earlier this year. This full-featured pair of headphones delivers up to 30-hours of battery life on a single charge with “next-level digital noise-canceling technology.” A 10-minute charge delivers an hour of playback, which is perfect if you’re in a bind. You can activate voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant with the press of a button, calling up various automations and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

While there are plenty of over-ear wireless headphones out there for far less, you’ll miss out on Sony’s vaunted active noise cancellation technology. That said, Mpow’s H7 Bluetooth headphones offer an attractive price tag at around $20 and a similar design. Notable features include up to 18-hours of battery life on a single charge and on-ear controls for playback. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,800 Amazon reviewers.

Those preferring the earbud route will want to check out our hands-on review of the new Edigier TWS5 wireless earbuds. At $80, there is significant value here in comparison to higher-priced alternatives on the market today like AirPods.

Sony WH-XB900N Headphones feature:

Feel the power of EXTRA BASS

Next-level digital noise cancelling technology

Get up to 30 hours of battery life

Touch Sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls

Quick Attention Mode for effortless conversations without taking your headphones off

Activate Alexa, the Google Assistant, or your voice assistant with a simple touch

Optimize your sound settings with the Sony | Headphones Connect app

