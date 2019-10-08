No stranger to quality audio at an affordable price, the recently released TWS5 wireless earbuds from Edifier pack some impressive features for just $80. The TWS5 boast Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX, single touch button control on both sides and up to 32 hour battery life with the charging case. Check out the video below for a closer look.

What’s in the box

Like most truly wireless earbuds, there isn’t much in the box for the TWS5. Upon opening you’re greeted with the two headphones, the charging case and a box for accessories. For charging, the TWS5 uses a micro USB cable.

In the accessory box, we also find two additional sets of silicone tips. I tried the installed tips first, which were the smallest size, and found that I wasn’t getting a great seal in my ear. This made the earbuds sound weak and lacking on the low end side. But when switching over to the middle sized options, the audio filled out quite a bit more.

Design

Design wise, there isn’t really anything here that’s breaking the mold. With a plastic shell, the TWS5 feel light but have a pretty large overall footprint. They stick out a little bit, but don’t have a nub for added stability like what the Jaybird Vistas have. That being said, Edifier’s earbuds are comfortable and have a secure fit.

Edifier TWS5: Video

Features

At the heart of the TWS5 is its wireless capability, which is delivered through Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX. Pairing was a breeze, as I didn’t have any connection issues when getting started.

Single touch button control

To control the headphones, there is a simple single button on either side. You just tap the earbud, forgoing an actual button push like on the Jaybird Vista we recently reviewed. Overall, this functionality seemed to work well. Unfortunately, there isn’t any way to control volume from the earbuds. So to make any adjustments, you’ll have to access your phone.

Beyond just controlling music playback, you can also use the buttons to control calls. And to help with voice quality issues that are inherent to wireless earbuds, the TWS5 uses cVc environmental noise reduction for minimizing background noise when on calls.

Battery Life

The earbuds feature 8-hours of built-in battery life and another 24-hours from the charging case. There is an LED display on the front of the charging case to let you know what the current battery cap is. These battery life stats are pretty impressive for the $80 price point.

IPX5 rating

While not as robust as some other workout-focused earbuds, Edifier’s TWS5 earbuds feature an IPX5 rating. This should be good enough for sweat and rain, but you’ll want to avoid any prolonged exposure and complete submersion in water.

Sound

How do they sound? Surprisingly good for the price! As mentioned earlier, make sure you are using a pair for the tips that provide a good seal. The smallest tips didn’t work well for me. But with the right versions in, the TWS5 have a nice boost on the lows and crisp clear highs. It doesn’t make the low end overbearing, though.

And hopefully you like the EQ because there aren’t any additional settings beyond how they are shipped from the factory. This resulted in having to turn the earbuds up quite loud when listening to podcasts while mowing. At those higher volumes, some voices with the boosted highs did sound a bit harsh.

Wrapping up

Overall, the Edifier TWS5 is a great, affordable wireless earbud option with some top notch features. It lacks any EQ control or customization through an app, but the $80 price point is hard to ignore for its 32-hour battery life and aptX Bluetooth 5.0.

