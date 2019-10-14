ANNKE’s $22.50 Wi-Fi security camera packs 1080p recording, pan/tilt, more

Security ANNKE Technology (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Pan and Tilt 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera for $22.39 Prime shipped when you use the code BSF2KZCD at checkout. This is down from its $40 going rate and is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically. Sporting compatibility with Amazon’s Alexa devices like Echo Show and Fire TV, this security camera is designed to be viewed from anywhere. Plus, while many security cameras require an online storage subscription, ANNKE gives the option of using a local microSD card to keep your recordings safe. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

This is likely one of the most budget-friendly cameras out there with this sale, considering the widely-popular Wyze Cam is $26 shipped with fewer features and the Wyze Cam Pan runs around $38 with similar offerings, which we outline in our hands-on review. However, you can currently save a few bucks by opting for the Nooie 1080p Wi-Fi Camera at $20 Prime shipped. Though you’ll lose out on Alexa and pan/tilt here, it’s a great alternative if you’re not in Amazon’s ecosystem to save a few bucks.

ANNKE 1080p Wi-Fi Security Camera features:

Annke home security camera pans and tilts to cover every inch of your entire house and stream crystal clear videos to your smartphone, tablet and PC

Low bit rate recording the smart home wireless IP camera boasts low bit rate recording and greatly extends the recording time

Work Perfectly with Alexa Just ask Alexa to show the wireless indoor camera’s live view on your Echo Show or Echo Spot

Always Keep You Informed Whenever any motion is triggered

Local and cloud Storage

