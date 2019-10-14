Save big on iPad Pro with deals from $400, today only (Cert. Refurb)

- Oct. 14th 2019 6:51 am ET

From $400
0

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi in certified refurbished condition from $399.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 and today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Apple is charging $419 or more for a refurbished model currently. Upgrade to the 12.9-inch version for $529.99. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. Ships with a one-year Apple warranty.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a new case for your iPad Pro. We highly recommend this option from JETech that’s available in various colors from just $10.

Need the latest generation model? You can currently save $149 on the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

  • 10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display
  • 2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)
  • Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2
  • Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera
  • Rear 12MP Camera

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

From $400

Guides

Best Apple Deals

Best Apple Deals

You’ll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.

Best iPad Deals

Best iPad Deals

Here you'll find all of the best iPad deals on the internet today from retailers like Best Buy, eBay Daily Deals, Amazon, B&H and more. Apple currently offers a number of different sizes, including the 7.9-inch iPad mini 4, 9.7-inch iPad Air 2 and iPad Pro, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Each of the these models cover a variety of needs for students, professionals and more.

woot

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp