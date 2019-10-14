Save big on iPad Pro with deals from $400, today only (Cert. Refurb)

Today only, Woot is offering Apple’s 10.5-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi in certified refurbished condition from $399.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be tacked on. As a comparison, it originally sold for $649 and today’s deal is $30 less than our previous mention. Apple is charging $419 or more for a refurbished model currently. Upgrade to the 12.9-inch version for $529.99. Apple’s 2017 iPad Pro sports a Retina display, A10X Fusion chip, and 12MP camera. You’ll be able to enjoy full stereo audio thanks to four speakers. The internal battery provides up to 10-hours of use on a full charge. Ships with a one-year Apple warranty.

Put your savings to work today and pick up a new case for your iPad Pro. We highly recommend this option from JETech that’s available in various colors from just $10.

Need the latest generation model? You can currently save $149 on the 11-inch iPad Pro at Amazon.

Apple 10.5-inch iPad Pro features:

10.5″ Multi-Touch Retina Display

2224 x 1668 Screen Resolution (264 ppi)

Apple A10X SoC with M10 Coprocessor

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2

Front 7MP FaceTime HD Camera

Rear 12MP Camera

