The North Face, Marmot and more up to 55% off during Backcountry’s Cozy Sale

Backcountry’s Keep Cozy Sale offers up to 55% off warm weather essentials. Prices are as marked. Find great deals on The North Face, Marmot, Patagonia, Outdoor Research, and more. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $50 or more. A standout from this event is the men’s Marmot Peron Hybrid Jacket. This style is currently marked down to just $60 and originally was priced at $150. I love that this jacket has a sleek appearance that won’t add any bulk when layering. It also has three zippered pockets for storage of small essentials and a hood in case you run into rain, wind or snow. This jacket is available in three color options and the fabric is infused with stretch for mobility. Score even more deals by heading below, checking out our Fashion Guide or find the entire sale here.

