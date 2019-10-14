Nintendo’s Switch Charging Stand falls to second-lowest all-time price at $17

Amazon offers the official Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand for $16.91 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally selling for $20, like you’ll find at Best Buy and GameStop, today’s offer comes within $0.50 of the all-time low and is the second-best we’ve seen to date. Regardless of if you get the original or better battery life model, one of the Switch’s weakest features is its built-in kickstand. That makes Nintendo’s charging stand a must-have for tabletop gaming. Alongside an integrated charger, it also has an adjustable viewing angle. This option even works with Switch Lite. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 260 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

If you don’t need the built-in charging capabilities, then the AmazonBasics Nintendo Switch Playstand at $9 is a notable alternative. It still elevates your on-the-go Switch experience, propping up the hybird console for a better viewing angle.

Looking for other ways to outfit your Switch setup? Keep your Switch Pro Controller juiced up with Nyko’s Charge Block at $8 (Reg. $20). Of if a new gamepad is what you seek, PowerA’s Wired GameCube Controller returns to Amazon low at $20 (Reg. $25).

Nintendo Switch Adjustable Charging Stand features:

Play while recharging your console with this Nintendo Switch adjustable charging stand. Its tabletop, TV and handheld modes provide flexible setup options, and it lets you adjust the viewing angle for optimal display of your device. Connect a power cord to the AC adapter port of this Nintendo Switch adjustable charging stand.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!