PowerA’s Wired GameCube Controller returns to Amazon low at $20 (Reg. $25)

Amazon is currently offering the PowerA Wired GameCube Controller for Nintendo Switch at $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Also available at Walmart. Typically selling for $25, today’s offer is good for a 20% discount and matches our previous mention for the Amazon all-time low. PowerA’s Wired Switch Controller features a GameCube-style layout that is renowned for being a perfect option for titles like Smash Bros. and more. It’s also an affordable way to expand the co-op experience of your Switch. Plus, a detachable ten-foot cable makes for convenient storage. Over 185 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

Those who might not find themselves logging countless hours in Smash Bros. may not need the GameCube design. If that’s the case, save a bit more by opting for HORI’s Nintendo Switch HORIPAD Wired Controller at $17.50. This model has the same corded design, and carries the official Nintendo seal of approval. So if the featured deal doesn’t do anything for you, this is a solid alternative.

PowerA GameCube Controller For Switch features:

Win battles from the comfort of your couch with this PowerA wired controller for the Nintendo Switch. Its Super Mario Edition print showcases iconic characters and motifs, and the six interchangeable analog caps ensure convenient customization options. This PowerA wired controller has a 10-foot USB cable that you can detach for storage.

