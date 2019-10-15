Nintendo’s New 2DS XL + $25 eBay Gift Card for $100 (Refurb, Orig. $150+)

The official Nintendo eBay store is offering the New Nintendo 2DS XL (Black and Turquoise) in manufacturer refurbished condition with a $25 eBay credit for $99.99 shipped. This particular model with one game is listed at $150 from Nintendo, but can fetch even more at Amazon. Today’s deal is $55 or more in savings and the best we can find. The New 2DS XL brings you access to Nintendo’s massive lineup of 3DS games, NFC amiibo functionality and that added camera control C-stick. Includes a 1-year warranty. The eBay coupon will be sent to you on October 28th and must be used by November 4th. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Consider scoring some screen protectors to keep your new 2DS display scratch-free. This 3-pack goes for under $6 Prime shipped and carries 4+ star ratings.

As for Nintendo Switch users, the official charging stand is now just $17 and you’ll find even more accessories right here. And here’s PDP’s new sub-$30 Nintendo Switch Headset.

New Nintendo 2DS XL:

Colorful accents add style, while the sleek clamshell design makes it comfortable to hold and helps to keep screens safe from scratches when closed

A fast processor offers short loading times, so you can start playing in a snap. And it’s all in a lightweight, play-anywhere package

The C Stick brings enhanced controls (like intuitive camera control) to compatible games, while ZL and ZR buttons give you plenty of options

Tap an amiibo figure to the near-field communication (NFC) reader on the lower screen to enjoy amiibo features in compatible games

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!