PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds is launching its 5th season on the heels of Fortnite’s latest update. With PUBG Season 5, you’ll get “new content, new hotspots, and new strategies.” The biggest part of this update? You can now throw melee weapons! While there’s nothing to panic about here, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds did get quite a few new tricks in the latest update, so keep reading to lean more.

Throwable weapons debut in PUBG Season 5

The latest season of PUBG is highlighted by many updates, but one of the biggest is that you can now throw melee weapons. While this will take a certain level of skill to master, it’s nothing to shake a stick at (throw a stick at?) Throwable weapons will absolutely make the game more challenging, as those with extreme dexterity will likely take advantage of those of us who…well, don’t have that.

Vending machines? Say no more

PUBG Season 5 also is adding a vending machine. With a new type of loot station, you can restock your backpack like never before. Bonus? Throw items to teammates to make sure everyone has a spare bandage and energy drink. This will make it far easier to stock up teammates instead of the normal “drop and grab” that most battle royale games are based off of.

Items can be thrown a maximum of 15 meters. When a teammate requests ammo or items through radio messages, an icon will appear above their heads to allow you to toss them the required piece.

PUBG Season 5 is packed with plenty of minor updates

Miramar is updated with new areas, like A LA Muerte Vamos Race Track, a new Gold Mirado, and some small objects were removed around buildings to make movement easier while looting areas.

The spawn rates of weapons and scopes has been increased to better suit the long-range engagements that happen at Miramar frequently, and the pistol spawn rate was reduced, as well.

New life finds its way to the Win94

The Win95, a hot sniper weapon, now has an irremovable 2.7x scope to give you a greater chance of winning with the weapon, as you no longer have to find optics. It’s also exclusive to Miramar, so there’s that.

Missions galore in PUBG Season 5

There are community missions playable by all, season missions, progression missions, challenge missions…let’s just say, there are a lot of missions in PUBG Season 5. This should keep players busy well into the next season, as there are tons of different tracks to take here, including the melee track of the season mission which will give you four different tasks using melee weapons with a reward of new skins.

