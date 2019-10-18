Bella kitchenware up to 66% off with deals from $20: coffee maker, grill, more

For today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering some notable price drops on Bella kitchenware. You’ll find these same offers matched as part of its Deals of the Day. One standout is the Bella Classics 12-Cup Coffee Maker in chrome/black (BLA14438) for $19.99 shipped. Regularly up to $40 at Best Buy, today’s deals is as much as 50% off and is the lowest we can find. This same brewer starts at a bloated $49 via Amazon third-party sellers. Featuring a 12-cup carafe, backlit LCD, and a reusable permanent filter, this is an ideal maker for the family, lake house or the dorm that won’t break the bank. You’ll also find cord storage and one of those pause-and-serve functions so you can sneak a cup in before it’s done brewing. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

There really aren’t very many notable options out there for less than $20 outside of this Proctor Silex Compact 10 Cup model at $16 Prime shipped. Even the most simple AmazonBasics maker sells for $20. Either way, consider giving the AmazonFresh Colombia Ground Coffee a try at $15.50 Prime shipped for a 32-ounce package.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Bella kitchenware sale right here. You’ll also find deals on an fryer and an indoor contact grill from just $20. Both of which are at the lowest price we can find at up to $40 off.

Bella Classics 12-Cup Coffee Maker:

Bella Classics 12-Cup coffee maker: Wake up to a fresh pot of joe with this coffee maker’s programmable timer. Pour a cup while coffee continues to brew with the pause-and-serve function, and serve family and friends with the 12-cup carafe. Pause-and-serve function allows you to pour a cup without having to wait for the carafe to fill. Programmable timer lets you set the brewing time up to 24 hours in advance. An ultrabright, backlit LCD with clock keeps you apprised of the time.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!