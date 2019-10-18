Get an iPhone 6s for just $99 when you select a pre-paid plan at AT&T

- Oct. 18th 2019 7:26 am ET

AT&T offers Apple’s iPhone 6s 32GB in Space Gray for $99 shipped. You’ll need to choose a pre-paid plan at checkout, which start at $65 and go up to $85 depending on your needs. As a comparison, Best Buy charges $245 for this model and we’ve previously mentioned it in refurbished condition around $120-$150. This is the lowest price we can find from a reputable seller. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech. Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset offers support for iOS 13.

A perfect use of your savings is to pick up a case alongside the smartphone, which is especially the case if you’ll be handing it off to your kid. One of the more notable options is Spigen’sTough Armor Case iPhone 6s for around $15, which offers notable protection in a slim form-factor. 

Apple iPhone 6s features:

  • 4.7-Inch Retina HD display with 3D touch
  • A9 chip with 64-bit desktop-class architecture.
  • All-new 12MP iSight Camera with live Photos.
  • Touch ID
  • 32GB of internal memory to store your apps, music, photos, and videos.

