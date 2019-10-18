Perch your Switch up at the perfect angle with Amazon’s Playstand for $6.50

- Oct. 18th 2019 10:41 am ET

Amazon is now offering the AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch at $6.66 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. That’s nearly 50% off the regular $12 price tag, about $2.50 below our previous mention and a new Amazon all-time low. Designed to perch your Switch up at various viewing angles, it promotes better ventilation and is easily-collapsible for transportation. It will accommodate your charging cable while carrying the Switch and features non-slip rubber feet. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More details below.

For further comparison, today’s deal is about half the price of the comparable HORI solution. The only options we can find for less come from less trustworthy brands or those light on reviews like this $5 Switch stand.

There are loads more Nintendo Switch accessory deals where those came from though. Nintendo’s Switch Charging Stand is at an all-time low, these HORI cases are now starting from $13 and HORI’s licensed Zelda Battle Pad is still $19.50 (22% off). Amazon is also still offering the 2019 Switch console at $25 off.

AmazonBasics Playstand for Nintendo Switch:

  • Playstand holds Nintendo Switch upright; offers adjustable angle for comfortable viewing
  • Allows for charging Switch while placed in the stand (charging cable not included)
  • Promotes adequate ventilation to help prevent Switch from over-heating
  • Collapsible, lightweight design for portability; non-skid rubber feet keep it in place
  • Backed by an AmazonBasics limited one-year warranty

