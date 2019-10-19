Get ready for Halloween with these discounted costumes + decorations from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Just Love Fashion (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of halloween outfits and accessories from $11 Prime shipped. Our favorite is the Skeleton Adult Onesie for $34.99, which is down from its regular rate of $50. This is 30% off and is the best we’ve tracked. Offering up a fun and playful skeleton design, this onesie comes in just about every size. Plus, it can be reworn as pajamas after Halloween. Rated 4.3/5 stars and is a #1 best-seller. Shop the entire sale here.

Hallmark’s 13-inch Large Halloween Tote is perfect for carrying around your collection of candy in a few weeks. At $7, it’s the perfect way to spend a bit of your savings from the costume above. Plus, as a #1 best-seller, and from a well-known brand like Hallmark, you know it’ll be quality.

Don’t forget about Apple’s new $5 horror and zombie weekend sale on iTunes. With titles like World War Z, Dawn of the Dead, Resident Evil, I Frankenstein, and more, you’re bound to enjoy these killer titles.

Crate and Barrel just launched its latest holiday collections with spooky decorations and more. You’ll find great deals on entertaining decor and Halloween accessories. Plus, the announcements don’t stop there. Crate and Barrel also announced their Thanksgiving and Christmas decor as part of this announcement, 9to5toys.com/…/10/17/crate-barrel-holiday!

Just Love Skeleton Adult Onesie features:

These adult onesie pajamas are made using ultra-soft synthetic material that feels incredibly cozy and keeps you warm during those cold nights.

The black microfleece onesie with white skeleton print is sure to be the hit of your Halloween party. They are also great for cosplay or kigurumi.

We stock these scary non footed full body pjs in adult sizes ranging from XS-XXL, with the right fit giving you enough room for comfortable movement.

All the seams in this hooded onesie are lock stitched for extra strength and provide enough allowance to prevent any tearing.

Simply toss the one piece pajamas into the washing machine for a hassle-free clean without risk of shrinking or losing color.

