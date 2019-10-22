Grab a Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for $35 shipped today (Reg. $45+)

NationWide Distributors via Rakuten is offering the Sony DualShock 4 Wireless Controller for PlayStation 4 at $34.99 shipped. Simply login to your free Rakuten account and apply code NWD6 at checkout. Originally $60, the DualShock 4’s sell for closer to $45 at Best Buy and Amazon. Today’s deal is matching our previous mention and the lowest price we can find. Equipped with a headphone jack, built-in speaker, and the multi-touch pad, this is the current generation PS4 controller at one of the best prices we have tracked this year. Head below for more details.

While it is certainly possible we see the controller dip even lower than this for Black Friday, they traditionally get advertised at $40. Although that could get even lower this year with PlayStation 5 on the horizon, chances are today’s deal will be close to what we see come the end of next month.

Here’s everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20 along with details on PS5 right here. While Sony is experimenting with wireless VR tech, don’t forget to check out the new PDP Mars lightgun controllers.

DualShock 4 Wireless Controller:

Play your favorite video games with this PlayStation 4 DualShock controller. The microUSB port lets you keep it charged and ready to use, and the trigger buttons and controls deliver immediate response on even the most challenging games. This PlayStation 4 DualShock controller has an internal speaker for realistic close-up sound.

