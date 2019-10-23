Remington’s All-In-One Men’s Grooming Kit now just $13 at Walmart (Reg. $20+)

Walmart is offering the Remington Lithium All-In-One Men’s Grooming Kit (PG6027) for $12.97. Shipping is free in orders over $35, but you’ll want to opt for in-store pickup to avoid delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $20 at Walmart, today’s offer is 35% off the going rate and the best we can find. This kit starts at $20 on Amazon and goes up from there. It comes with the full-sized trimmer, a nose and ear details trimmer, hair clipper combs (8 lengths), beard and stubble combs (5 lengths) and a travel pouch to carry it all in. Features include washable attachments, self-sharpening blades and a 2-year warranty. Rated 4+ stars from over 370 Walmart customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

At just $13, this is one of the most affordable hair clipping kits we can find anywhere. A simple collection of just clipper combs goes for nearly this much on Amazon. But you will likely need to apply some oil to the trimmer at some point or other, so using a fraction of your savings towards an extra bottle could be a good idea. The 120-ml bottle of Wahl Clipper Oil is just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon and carries stellar reviews.

Remington Lithium All-In-One Men’s Grooming Kit:

The Remington Lithium All-In-One Grooming Kit gives you the power of precision with complete versatility for all of your grooming needs. The kit includes: a full- size trimmer; foil shaver; nose, ear and detail trimmer; hair clipper comb with 8 length settings; five beard and stubble combs; and a storage/travel pouch. The lithium battery is rechargeable and gives you up to 70 minutes of powerful, cordless runtime.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!