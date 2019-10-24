This 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is yours for just $15 (Reg. up to $26)

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This model sells for $26+ at Amazon and is now at the best pice we can find. It is also within $2 of the lowest we have ever tracked. Perfect for the oven or the stovetop, this Dutch oven features a robust cast iron build, 5-quart capacity and a stainless steel handle which is great for open fire cooking on the campsite. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable cast iron Dutch oven for less than $15. Even the much smaller AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned option foes for $18 Prime shipped. But you might want to consider a pair of oven mitts to make sure you don’t hurt yourself while handling the cast iron. This 2-pack Mini Oven Mitts sells for under $8 Prime shipped or you could opt for the glove-style at $8.50 or so.

As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable cookware deals, small kitchen appliance discounts, and much more.

Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

The 5 QT Dutch Oven by Ozark Trail would be an obvious addition to your cooking arsenal. This versatile item can be used in the oven or on the stovetop. Made from cast-iron, this 10 pound oven evenly distributes heat for a uniform cooking. No matter if you want to bake, fry or stew, the Ozark Trail 5 QT Dutch Oven will do the job.

