This 5-quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven is yours for just $15 (Reg. up to $26)

- Oct. 24th 2019 12:35 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $26+ $15
0

Walmart is now offering the Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $14.99. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees. This model sells for $26+ at Amazon and is now at the best pice we can find. It is also within $2 of the lowest we have ever tracked. Perfect for the oven or the stovetop, this Dutch oven features a robust cast iron build, 5-quart capacity and a stainless steel handle which is great for open fire cooking on the campsite. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a comparable cast iron Dutch oven for less than $15. Even the much smaller AmazonBasics Pre-Seasoned option foes for $18 Prime shipped. But you might want to consider a pair of oven mitts to make sure you don’t hurt yourself while handling the cast iron. This 2-pack Mini Oven Mitts sells for under $8 Prime shipped or you could opt for the glove-style at $8.50 or so.

As always, our Home Goods Guide is filled with notable cookware deals, small kitchen appliance discounts, and much more.

Ozark Trail 5-Quart Cast Iron Dutch Oven:

The 5 QT Dutch Oven by Ozark Trail would be an obvious addition to your cooking arsenal. This versatile item can be used in the oven or on the stovetop. Made from cast-iron, this 10 pound oven evenly distributes heat for a uniform cooking. No matter if you want to bake, fry or stew, the Ozark Trail 5 QT Dutch Oven will do the job.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Get this deal
Reg. $26+ $15

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Ozark Trail

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard