Today’s Best Game Deals: Rage 2 $27, DOOM $10, Witcher 3 GOTY $15, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is now offering Rage 2 on PS4 and Xbox for $27 shipped. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fee. This one is currently marked down to $30 at Amazon, GameStop and Best Buy, but is now being slightly undercut at Walmart. This is also one of the best prices we have ever tracked. The massive open-world, post-apocalyptic shooter is filled with “upgradable weapons, devastating Nano trite powers, and Overdrive, the ability to push your guns beyond their mechanical limits.” Head below for the rest of today’s deals including Gears 5 Bundle Pack, Darksiders Fury’s Collection, DOOM, The Witcher 3 GOTY, and more.

