At $25, Kingston’s Stinger Core Gaming Headset has returned to its low

Amazon is offering the Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset for $24.99 shipped. That’s over $35 off the going rate found at retailers like Best Buy and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. With dual 40mm drivers, this headset aims to fully immerse you in whichever game you play. Owners can easily find a perfect fit thanks to an adjustable steel slider. Soft ear cushions attempt to deliver comfort during long game sessions. Its built-in microphone swivels making it a cinch to accurately position. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Want to always have an ear open? Consider grabbing Sony’s Playstation 4 Mono Chat Earbud for $9. I have several of these throughout the house so I’m able to easily plug in no matter which TV I end up bringing the console to.

One of the latest gaming headsets to be released is Sennheiser’s GSP 370. We were quick to cover it when it released earlier this month. Some of its best best features include wireless connectivity and 100-hour battery life. Check out our coverage to learn all about it.

Kingston HyperX Stinger Core Gaming Headset features:

The HyperX cloud Stinger Core is the perfect entry-level headset for the Xbox Gamer looking for great sound at an affordable price. This official Xbox licensed headset features audio controls on the cable. An adjustable steel slider and soft ear cushions provide comfort, and the flexible, swiveling Mic lets you reposition the microphone, and the directional 40mm drivers keep you immersed. Cloud Stinger Core is backed by a 2-year and free Tech Support.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!