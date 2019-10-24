Assemble LEGO’s Marvel Hulkbuster kit at an Amazon low of $80 (Save $40), more

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition set for $79.99 shipped. Usually selling for $120, today’s offer is good for a 33% discount, beats our previous mention by $10, and matches the all-time best price we’ve seen. Stacking up to over 1,300 pieces, this creation assembles a nine-inch tall model of Tony Stark’s Hulkbuster mecha from Age of Ultron. Not only will you get an Iron Man MK 43 minifigure here, but there’s also a variety of additional accessories including interchangeable arms and more. Head below for more LEGO deals from $5.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

Looking for even more LEGO action? Don’t forget that right now you can adopt the life-sized Porg kit at a new low of $35 (Reg. $60), plus more from $7. Also, be sure to check out our recent reviews on the LEGO Resistance A-Wing Starfighter and Y-Wing Bomber.

LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition features:

Build and display the LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 76105 The Hulkbuster: Ultron Edition—a highly detailed LEGO brick version of the Hulkbuster mech. This builders’ toy features a rotating torso, posable fingers, arms, legs and feet, and glow-in-the-dark elements.

