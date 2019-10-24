Smartphone Accessories: Xcentz 5000mAh Portable 18W USB-C PD Charger $16, more

- Oct. 24th 2019 10:37 am ET

Xcentz (99% positive all-time feedback) via Amazon offers its 5000mAh Portable 18W USB-C PD Charger for $15.99 Prime shipped when code XCENTZ273 has been applied at checkout. Usually selling for $22, today’s offer saves you 28% and drops the price down to the lowest we’ve seen. Centered arounds its built-in 5000mAh internal battery, this portable charger features a lightweight design that’ll easily fit into even the most compact everyday carry. Plus, thanks to its 18W USB-C PD port you’ll be able to quickly refuel connected devices faster than a typical USB-A power bank. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

The smallest and lightest 5000mAh portable charger ever seen. Just as small as a candy bar. Easy to carry on and charge on the go. 5000mAh of power charge iPhone 8 up to 1.8 times, iPhone X up to 1.3 times, Galaxy S9 up to 1.1 times. With 18W PD and QC3.0 USB C, time for full recharge is reduced to 1.8 h compared to standard micro charger 4h. Fast charge an iPhone X fully via USB-C takes only 1.8h compared to others 3.3h.

As small as a candy bar and weighs about 3.6oz only. Xcentz 5000mAh portable charger only powers up but never weighs down. Storing enough power for a whole day out. It can charge iPhone 8 up to 1.8 times, iPhone X up to 1.3 times, Galaxy S9 up to 1.1 times.

Xcentz

